Advertisement

Health care officials discuss COVID-19 vaccine reactions

By Allison Baker
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Those who have received their COVID-19 vaccination might be experiencing side effects after their first or second dose.

13 news spoke with Dr. Melinda Joyce at the Medical Center who said it has been very common after someone receives their second dose to maybe have a fever, body aches, or chills.

“So when we talk about the side effects or symptoms that people see, after the vaccine, it is important to remember that, even though it doesn’t make you feel the best for a short period of time, those are good. That is showing that you’ve got a good strong immune system and that you’re going to be able to fight the virus should you be exposed,” said Dr. Joyce.

If you do experience severe side effects like your throat swelling up, it is advised to contact emergency personnel immediately.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deng Mayot arrest
Former college basketball player arrested on charges of assault, terroristic threatening
Raymond D. Bowling
Laurel County man found safe, Golden alert lifted
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear announces continued declines in COVID-19 cases Friday
The couple wants to stay anonymous but the husband told lottery officials he doesn’t play Cash...
Frankfort couple hits it big in the Kentucky Lottery on their 30-year anniversary
#WeareKnottAlone
We Are Knott Alone: Students rally around teacher after massive flood damage

Latest News

UT Grad is world renounced photographer
UT grad with Down Syndrome recognized world-wide for photography skills
Three Years Later: Pikeville community remembering fallen hero officer Scotty Hamilton
Jeffrey Abner (left), Stacie Graves (center left), Sonya Browning (center right), and Jamie...
Sheriff: Four arrested in Laurel County drug bust
Seven hurt after truck crashes into Mt. Juliet Cracker Barrel
Seven hurt after truck crashes into Tenn. Cracker Barrel; no serious injuries reported
Community activists push for more changes one year after Breonna Taylor’s death