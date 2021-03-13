Governor Beshear appoints Jamie Bowling to fill late husband’s seat on Kentucky Board of Education

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday Governor Beshear filled the District 3 seat on the Kentucky Board of Education left open by the resignation of Mike Bowling on February 19, shortly before his death the following day.

Gov. Beshear announced that he would be appointing Jamie Bowling, Mike’s widow, to serve the remainder of her late husband’s term.

“It is a great honor to be asked to serve out the remainder of Mike’s term on the state board of education and to continue his legacy,” Bowling said. “I have always been dedicated to public education and working for children in the Commonwealth, but especially those in southeastern Kentucky. I am eager to begin this work.”

Jamie Bowling is a 1975 graduate of Middlesboro High School. She earned her bachelor’s of science from the University of Kentucky in 1979.

Jamie Bowling’s education career spans more than 30 years, she was a member of the Middlesboro Independent Board of Education from 1988 to 2004 and served as the board’s chair from 1993 to 2004.

She also served on the Kentucky Department of Education’s School Curriculum Assessment and Accountability Council, and as a member of the Kentucky School Boards Association’s Board of Directors from 1998 to 2004.

Most recently, she was a member of the University of Pikeville’s Board of Trustees.

Pending confirmation by the Kentucky State Senate, she will serve until the expiration of her late husband’s term in April 2024.

