Deputies discover body of missing Cumberland Co. man

By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 6:35 AM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said the body of a missing man was discovered Thursday.

According to CCSO, deputies responded to Clint Lowe Road around 4:30 p.m. to a call of a discovered body. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were called to the scene.

Authorities confirmed the body discovered was that of 30-year-old Bradley Barnes, who had been missing since February 11.

Officials said they don’t believe foul play is involved, but the investigation is ongoing.

The body is being sent for an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

