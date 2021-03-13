Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found on Slate Creek Road

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL/WYMT) - Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found on the 11000 block of Slate Creek Road this morning.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports, investigators said they received a call this morning around 11:00 a.m., and when deputies arrived on the scene they found a deceased woman.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation with assistance from Virginia State Police and The Bureau of Investigation.

The woman has yet to be identified, and the cause of death is unknown at this time. Officials said the victim’s body will be taken for an autopsy.

