28 Years Ago: Blizzard of 1993

By Dakota Makres
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Many people remember the Blizzard of 1993.

Meteorologists with National Weather Service in Jackson, Kentucky report the blizzard brought six to 30 inches of snow to eastern and southeastern Kentucky.

More than 3,000 drivers were stranded on both Interstate 75 and Interstate 64 Lexington. The interstates were closed for at least two days.

It’s the 28th anniversary of the Blizzard of ‘93. I think this is the most snow I’ve ever seen in my lifetime...25 inches in 24 hours in Hazard!

Posted by Steve Hensley WYMT on Saturday, March 13, 2021

National Weather Service officials also report a man in Whitley County froze to death as he was walking home.

Perry County recieved 30 inches of snow.

28 Years Ago, the Blizzard of 1993 was affecting the region and much of the Eastern U.S. #kywx #ekywx

Posted by US National Weather Service Jackson Kentucky on Saturday, March 13, 2021

