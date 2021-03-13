28 Years Ago: Blizzard of 1993
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Many people remember the Blizzard of 1993.
Meteorologists with National Weather Service in Jackson, Kentucky report the blizzard brought six to 30 inches of snow to eastern and southeastern Kentucky.
More than 3,000 drivers were stranded on both Interstate 75 and Interstate 64 Lexington. The interstates were closed for at least two days.
National Weather Service officials also report a man in Whitley County froze to death as he was walking home.
Perry County recieved 30 inches of snow.
