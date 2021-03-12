Weekend Forecast: Soggy start, temps cool down

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The cold front has arrived and our 70s are a thing of the past for a few days. Get your rain gear back out.

Today and Tonight

It will be a soggy start to this Friday across the region. The deeper into the day we get, the more scattered the rain chances become. Highs will stay fairly steady in the mid to upper 50s for most areas for much of the day, but should climb just a little to around 60 this afternoon.

Tonight, scattered chances for rain linger and lows will drop into the mid-40s under mostly cloudy skies.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday is trying to trend drier on the models, but we’re not ready to take the rain chances completely out yet. Highs should top out in the mid to upper 50s under cloudy skies. Lows will drop into the mid-40s Saturday night.

Sunday looks to feature a little better chance for rain, but it will still be scattered and not an all-day washout. We will drop into the low 50s for highs. Some folks may not make it out of the upper 40s. Lows will drop into the low 40s overnight.

Extended Forecast

Another system brings us better chances for rain off and on throughout your Monday. Temperatures will climb a little bit though, making another run at 60.

Scattered chances for rain stick around all of next week under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs climb into the upper 60s on Tuesday and stay in the low to mid-60s for most of the week.

