Until Freedom continues calls for justice, detailing events in Louisville on anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - National social justice group Until Freedom said they are not backing down on calls for justice coming up on the one-year anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death.

Saturday marks one year since Taylor was killed in her home by LMPD officers who were serving a no-knock drug warrant in her apartment.

The three officers involved were not directly charged for Taylor’s death, only former LMPD detective Brett Hankison received charges from a grand jury for wanton endangerment after allegedly firing shots blindly that went into a neighbor’s apartment.

Since then, protests across the city of Louisville have asked for charges for the three officers involved in the raid the night of March 13.

Until Freedom, a national group that has come to Louisville several times since protests began, will be working together with other groups to create events to remember the life of Breonna Taylor and to lead ongoing calls for justice.

Outside of Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine’s office in Louisville Thursday, the group called for Wine to take up the case to bring the three LMPD officers to justice.

“You’ve seen us stand, you’ve seen us gather, march, protest, cry,” Tamika Palmer, Breonna Taylor’s mother said. “It’s crazy how long it’s been. What you won’t see though, is us divide on what we want. It really ain’t that hard. Tom Wine, you’ve got a job to do, and that’s all we ask of you.”

Wine recently moved to dismiss charges against Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, with prejudice. Walker was originally charged with attempted murder of a police officer when he allegedly fired a shot into the hallway of Taylor’s apartment the night of the raid. Judge Olu Stevens granted the motion on March 8.

Walker claimed multiple times that the night Taylor died, he believed the officers were home intruders and had fired a “warning shot.”

Until Freedom said the anniversary of Taylor’s death will be used to honor Taylor and continue seeking serious change, fighting injustices in the city and across the nation.

“We will not stop fighting for Breonna Taylor, ever,” Tamika Mallory, co-founder of Until Freedom said. “We will continue to call her name, and we will continue to stand up for freedom and justice in the city of Louisville, until justice comes down from the heavens above. We believe that justice is possible.”

Until Freedom said a rally and march is planned at 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Jefferson Square Park, with a food giveaway happening later in the afternoon.

On Sunday, an event will be hosted at Black Complex in the Black Jockey’s Lounge starting at 10 a.m. with Louisville activists and protesters speaking on what’s next in seeking justice for Breonna Taylor. A food giveaway in remembrance of those who have lost their lives to gun violence will happen at 3 p.m. at Community Connections at 2500 Montgomery Street.

“We want to be very clear that we are not here to celebrate, we are not celebrating, there is nothing to celebrate here. There is a woman who has been murdered at the hands of LMPD and a year later there still has not been justice,” Linda Sarsour, co-founder of Until Freedom said. “The tone of this weekend is stern. It’s a renew call for justice for Breonna Taylor.”

