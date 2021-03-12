TVA campgrounds open for 2021 season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As spring approaches, The Tennessee Valley Authority announced opening dates for its seasonal campgrounds.

Visitors can return to the outdoors for the 2021 camping season on Monday, March 15. The season will run through November 15.

TVA provides more than 80 public recreation areas, including campgrounds, day-use areas and boat ramps across the Tennessee Valley.

According to TVA, most campsites are capable of accommodating tents, pop-up trailers and recreational vehicles. Each campground has restrooms, potable water, showers, grills, picnic tables, RV dump stations, and nearby boating and fishing access. The campsites also have electrical service, except for a few tent-only campsites.

The following campsites will open on March 15:

TVA says all members of the public are required to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing from persons not within their own family unit.

