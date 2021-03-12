Advertisement

‘Tiring’ flood cleanup continues in Franklin County

By Jim Stratman
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many Franklin County residents are still putting the pieces back together after the floods.

Some people just got back into their homes a matter of days ago.

The people we’ve talked to after the flood say it was scary when the floodwaters rose so quickly, and now, what the water left behind is still scaring them.

We spoke with a man who rents a home on Travis Circle who showed us his backyard, or what used to be his backyard. He said floodwaters came up to about knee depth inside the home and when they went away they took his deck and part of the hill with it.

He told us he’s nervous about what will happen if the river rises again. Will it take this whole hillside with it?

A woman who lives along Elkhorn Creek tells us her home wasn’t damaged, but she says she was closed in by water for days.

“It’s very scary to watch what water can take, mainly earth as you can tell,” Dawn Morris said. “It’s taken a great deal of work with my landlord to move a lot of things out of the way to find what’s left of a holler.”

Most of the homeowners we spoke with tell us they’re grateful it wasn’t worse, but the clean-up effort is just tiring, physically and mentally.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Authorities found Lauren Reesor’s car abandoned in a remote part of Stamping Ground late...
Missing teen found dead in Scott County
Possible meth in the house
Total loss of single-story house after fire; possible meth inside the house
Police car
Police: Perry County man found dead after trying to steal copper lines
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a virtual update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces easing of more nursing home visitation restrictions

Latest News

Dolly Parton receives COVID vaccine
Dolly Parton says she’s waiting for second vaccine dose before visiting Dollywood
Dollywood sign
Dollywood kicks off 2021 season
American Red Cross, other organizations continue to serve hot meals in Breathitt County
American Red Cross, other organizations continue to serve hot meals in Breathitt County
New home based daycare
Home based daycare to open in Hazard
Lawmakers work inside the Kentucky Capitol on Friday, March 12, 2021.
Lawmakers rush to pass legislation as end of session draws near