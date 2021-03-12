Samaritan’s purse disaster relief team comes to Breathitt County

Advertisement

Samaritans Purse arrives in Breathitt County
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Disaster relief headed to Breathitt County, as the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team traveled from North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

The assessment teams are working with churches and local authorities in Breathitt County to find a strategic path to assist cleanup efforts in the community.

Bill Graham Rapid Response Team chaplains are deploying spiritual support and encouragement to homeowners who are recovering from recent flooding.

Samaritan’s Purse base of operations will be located at the Providence Pentecostal Church 3928 Highway 15 South in Jackson, Kentucky. Volunteers will arrive as early as March 12, helping with waterlogged walls, flooring, ruined belongings and clearing homes of debris.

