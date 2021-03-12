Rain chances continue over the next several days

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Showers will continue on and off throughout the evening and overnight hours as a cold front pushes out of the region. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s.

The Weekend

Mostly cloudy skies continue Saturday and Sunday with some stray showers. On Saturday, the best chance for some stray showers will be along the Kentucky/Tennessee border. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s with overnight lows in the lower 40s.

Those mostly cloudy skies continue Sunday with more scattered showers across the mountains. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s with overnight lows near 40.

Extended Forecast

Another system arrives Monday bringing widespread rain chances back into the mountains. Highs will be in the mid-50s with overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

We’ll start to dry out Tuesday with some sunshine. Highs will warm up quickly into the upper 60s to lower 70s as strong southwesterly flow moves back into the mountains.

Showers and storms are possible Wednesday and Thursday of next week as our next big system moves into the mountains. We’ll continue to keep an eye on this over the next several days.

