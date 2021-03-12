Proposed Tenn. bill aims to help rural hospitals reopen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A proposed Tennessee bill would remove government requirements for reopening rural hospitals continues to advance.

The bill passed through a Senate committee Wednesday.

According to the bill, as long as a rural hospital closed within the last 15 years, it could reopen without a certificate of need. Legislators said the process of the state evaluating what healthcare needs a specific area has can often take years but would be waived under the bill.

Multiple rural hospitals have closed across the state over the last decade.

Senator Page Walley, the bill’s sponsor, said she hopes the bill will encourage hospitals that have closed to reopen.

