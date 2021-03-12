North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard makes first national recruiting list

(WYMT) - Reed Sheppard, North Laurel High School’s sophomore guard, made his first national recruiting list on Wednesday.

247 Sports’ latest recruiting rankings for the 2023 class have the guard ranked 65th in the nation, with a three-star rating.

247 Sports also has Sheppard ranked as the 12th best combo guard of the 15 in the class. He was also ranked the second-best player from Kentucky out of the three that made the list.

Sheppard is considered a recruit of interest for the University of Kentucky. His father, UK standout, Jeff Sheppard has commented that UK has reached out to his son.

Sheppard has averaged more than 30 points per game, helping North Laurel to a 21-2 record this season. North Laurel’s first game in the 49th district tournament will be on Tuesday, March 16 against Red Bird.

