Advertisement

North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard makes first national recruiting list

Reed Sheppard scored 45 points against Covington Catholic.
Reed Sheppard scored 45 points against Covington Catholic.(WYMT)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - Reed Sheppard, North Laurel High School’s sophomore guard, made his first national recruiting list on Wednesday.

247 Sports’ latest recruiting rankings for the 2023 class have the guard ranked 65th in the nation, with a three-star rating.

247 Sports also has Sheppard ranked as the 12th best combo guard of the 15 in the class. He was also ranked the second-best player from Kentucky out of the three that made the list.

Sheppard is considered a recruit of interest for the University of Kentucky. His father, UK standout, Jeff Sheppard has commented that UK has reached out to his son.

Sheppard has averaged more than 30 points per game, helping North Laurel to a 21-2 record this season. North Laurel’s first game in the 49th district tournament will be on Tuesday, March 16 against Red Bird.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car
Police: Perry County man found dead after trying to steal copper lines
Gavel
8 Tennessee doctors charged in Kentucky drug conspiracy case
Possible meth in the house
Total loss of single-story house after fire; possible meth inside the house
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Life expectancy in some rural Ky. counties nearly 10 years lower than U.S. average

Latest News

East Ridge outlasts Belfry
Belfry’s Bol Kuir pulls down second-most rebounds in a game in KHSAA history
Paintsville's Hunter Ousley named second team Small School All-American by MaxPreps.
Paintsville’s Hunter Ousley named MaxPreps Small School All-American
Kentucky's Dontaie Allen knocks down a three vs. Mississippi State in the second round of the...
Mississippi State knocks Kentucky out of the SEC Tournament
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski watches the action during the second half of an NCAA college...
Duke men’s basketball team withdraws from ACC Tournament after positive COVID-19 test in program