More Kentuckians will be eligible to get vaccine starting Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - In just under three months, more than 910,000 Kentuckians have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s tremendous progress in a short time,” Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said.

Progress that is speeding up daily, and now expanding to more Kentuckians who have underlying conditions that could make a battle with COVID more severe.

“The CDC has two lists of conditions that may place you at elevated risk for severe COVID disease,” Dr. Stack said.

Dr. Stack says the lists are broken down as conditions that are at increased risk of severe COVID illness such as cancer, heart disease, and obesity and conditions that might cause severe illness.

“We are now expanding the medical eligibility to include both of those lists. For example, type 2 diabetes is included in the proven list and type 1 is included in the might list. All of those conditions are now eligible for vaccination,” Dr. Stack said.

This includes conditions like high blood pressure that effects nearly 41% of Kentucky adults, asthma, which is found in 9.5%, and type 1 diabetes, which just over 13% of Kentucky adults suffer from.

Other conditions such as liver disease and cystic fibrosis are also on this list, and those patients can sign up for a shot starting Monday.

“Now the pace is escalating, and as the pace escalates, things will move progressively more quickly,” Dr. Stack said.

Progressing toward saving lives and defeating a virus that for the last year has taken so much.

The CDC does consider smokers under the “are at risk” list, but they are not included in Kentucky’s.

