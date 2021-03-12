Advertisement

Lexington doctor says President Biden’s May 1 vaccine goal is possible

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In a few days, about a million Kentuckians will have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which, according to health experts, is a good sign.

RELATED: More Kentuckians will be eligible to get vaccine starting Monday

Lexington physician Dr. Ryan Stanton says as more people get vaccinated the closer we’ll be to herd immunity.

Thursday night, President Biden announced states should make vaccines available to all adults by May 1. Stanton says that goal is certainly possible with three COVID-19 vaccines now available, and perhaps a fourth one on the way.

“When we have a lot of pharmacies, a lot of clinics administering the vaccines, that’s going to crank up access to the vaccines very quickly,” Dr. Stanton said. “The Johnson and Johnson vaccine makes that possible because it doesn’t take extreme measures to protect it, cool it, freeze it, store it, that sort of thing.”

However, he says the challenge will be enhancing vaccine access in rural areas.

Biden signs COVID relief bill, outlines plan to get US ‘back to normal’ by July 4

President Biden is hoping Americans can gather together for the Fourth of July. Dr. Stanton believes that’s possible too. He says, by that time, enough people who want the vaccine should have had access to the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Authorities found Lauren Reesor’s car abandoned in a remote part of Stamping Ground late...
Missing teen found dead in Scott County
Possible meth in the house
Total loss of single-story house after fire; possible meth inside the house
Police car
Police: Perry County man found dead after trying to steal copper lines
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a virtual update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces easing of more nursing home visitation restrictions

Latest News

Dolly Parton receives COVID vaccine
Dolly Parton says she’s waiting for second vaccine dose before visiting Dollywood
Dollywood sign
Dollywood kicks off 2021 season
American Red Cross, other organizations continue to serve hot meals in Breathitt County
American Red Cross, other organizations continue to serve hot meals in Breathitt County
New home based daycare
Home based daycare to open in Hazard
Lawmakers work inside the Kentucky Capitol on Friday, March 12, 2021.
Lawmakers rush to pass legislation as end of session draws near