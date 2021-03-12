Lawmakers rush to pass legislation as end of session draws near

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2021 legislative session is almost over but some key bills are still moving through the process.

Lawmakers met late Thursday night and again on Friday as they rush to advance the legislation.

Still working through the general assembly are bills to limit no-knock warrants and the one-year budget.

The House gaveled in at 10:00 a.m. Friday morning and moved quickly to pass a half dozen Senate bills, while also passing some key bills out of committee. One of those bills would put another item on the ballot for voters.

House Bill 4 and its companion Senate Bill 181 would give more power to the legislature when it comes to special sessions. Right now, the Governor is the only person who can call lawmakers back to Frankfort if there is more work to be done outside of a typical 30 or 60-day legislative session. If passed, a bill that dies because a session ends could be revived or kept alive between sessions.

“We are still going to have what we call the regular session, it will end date certain as you see here in the statutory language. But as the bills are in committee as that regular session ends will continue to exist until the end of the year,” said Sen. David Givens (R-Greensburg). “Because we would have the ability to come back in those rare circumstances to address those needs of which we don’t know the impact of going forward.”

“The voters did not ratify the most recent question on the ballot giving judges longer terms. And I think giving us more days in the legislature reinforces the notion voters are giving us more power. I don’t think I necessarily believe that but I think that will be a concern of the voters,” said Rep. McKenzie Cantrell (D-Louisville).

A House panel also passed Senate Bill 228, setting new guidelines for replacing U.S. Senators if one should leave office early. It would require the Governor to name the successor from the same political party of the person leaving office.

“Whatever the person was in that seat currently held, to be replaced, and it sets up the mechanism for them to be replaced,” said Senate President Robert Stivers (R-Manchester). “If it’s a Democrat, Democrat party nominates 3 people, if a Republican, Republican set up.”

The full House passed six bills in total on Friday morning, including Senate Bill 8, giving people more opportunities to opt out of getting vaccines. Many Democrats voted no on the bill saying no one is ever forced to get any vaccination.

“And I wish that it went further in many aspects because I firmly do believe that Kentuckians have the ability to make good decisions for themselves and their families,” said Rep. Savannah Maddox (R-Dry Ridge).

Rep. Mary Lou Marzian (D-Louisville) disagreed with the bill.

“But the reason I voted no on this bill is because it’s 2021 and we have vaccines now that save lives,” said Rep. Marzian.

After Friday, the legislature will meet for two days next week in conference committees then adjourn until March 30 for two more days which are typically set aside to consider gubernatorial vetoes.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.