KY GOP committee okays bill to make it easier to change school districts

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have advanced legislation to make it easier for students to cross district lines and let them tap into funding pools for school expenses.

The measure looks to be gaining momentum in the closing days of the session. It cleared a House committee Thursday, sending it to the House.

The bill would allow creation of education opportunity accounts, backed by donations. Access to the funding would be limited to students from low- and middle-income families who attend public schools.

Critics say the measure could threaten the viability of some of the state’s poorest school districts..

