KABC Region players and coaches of the year announced

(WYMT) - The KABC announced its region players and coaches of the year on Friday morning. Several Mountain athletes and coaches made the list. All the players of the year are candidates for 2021 Mr. and Miss Basketball.

In the 13th Region, Knox Central’s Jevonte Turner and Williamsburg’s Mikkah Siler were named the players of the year. Turner is averaging 28.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for the Panthers this year. The senior is a two-time 13th Region champion. Siler is averaging a double-double for the Lady Jackets with 26.6 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.

Wolfe County’s Jaz Johnson and Owsley County’s Lexy Lynch were the 14th Region players of the year. Johnson leads the Wolves in scoring with 22.3 points per game to go along with 4.5 boards a game. Lynch has been a leader for the Lady Owls with 18.1 points per game. She’s second on the team in rebounds per game with 6.7. She helped lead Owsley County to the 14th Region All ‘A’ crown this season.

15th Region honors went to Johnson Central’s Isaiah May and Floyd Central’s Katie Jo Moore. May, who was a part of Johnson Central’s 15th Region title team in 2019, leads the Golden Eagles in scoring at 16.2 points per game. He is also one of the top three-point shooters in the state, averaging three makes per game while shooting 42.3% from three. Moore, a member of the Mountain Classic All-Tournament team and a four-year starter for the Lady Jaguars, leads Floyd Central with 17.9 points per game while pulling down 8.1 rebounds per game.

Somerset’s Kade Grundy was named the boys 12th Region Player of the Year. The senior three-sport athlete became Somerset’s all-time leading scorer this season and the first Briar Jumper to eclipse 2,000 career points. Grundy leads the Briar Jumpers with 19.2 points per game. He helped lead Somerset to back-to-back 12th Region All ‘A’ titles.

Here are the runner-ups from the Mountains:

Region 12

Girls: Alexa Smiddy, Southwestern

Region 13

Boys: Conner Robinson, Clay County

Girls: Whitney Caldwell, Pineville

Region 14

Boys: Wade Pelphrey, Hazard

Girls: Keara Mullins, Knott Central

Region 15

Boys: Jordan Frazier, Betsy Layne

Girls: Sammi Sites, Johnson Central

Here’s the full list of region players of the year on both the boys and girls sides.

2021 KABC Boys Players of the Year (Photo: KABC)

2021 KABC Girls Players of the Year (Photo: KABC)

On the girls side for coaches of the year, North Laurel’s Eddie Mahan (13th Region), Owsley County’s Travis Smith (14th Region) and Floyd Central’s Justin Triplett (15th Region) took home the honors. With no seniors on his team this year, Mahan has lead the Lady Jaguars to the best record in the 13th Region and their first WYMT Mountain Classic championship.

Owsley County’s Travis Smith led the Lady Owls to a 14th Region All ‘A’ title and the second round of the statewide All ‘A’ Classic. It gives the Lady Owls a sweep of the 14th Region girls awards. Owsley County is looking for its first-ever region championship this year.

Similar to Owsley County, Floyd Central sweeps the 15th Region girls awards. Triplett and the Lady Jaguars are 16-4 on the year and the one-seed in the 58th District. Floyd Central also finished as runner-ups in the WYMT Mountain Basketball Classic.

Michael Jones took home boys 13th Region Coach of the Year. After leading the Black Bears to the 13th Region title game in 2020, Jones has the Bears back in the mix once again. Harlan County is 18-4 on the year and were the runner-ups in the WYMT Mountain Basketball Classic.

In the 14th Region, Al Holland has Hazard at the top of the region again. The Bulldogs have the best record in the region at 18-4 and 14-1 in the 14th Region. Their only loss in region came on the first night of the season to Knott Central in the 14th Region All ‘A’ Classic.

Johnson Central’s Tommy McKenzie wins the 15th Region honor as Johnson Central has the best record in the 15th Region at 18-2. The Golden Eagles are a perfect 13-0 against 15th Region opponents. Johnson Central is looking for its second 15th Region title in the last three years.

Here’s a full list of the coaches of the year.

2021 KABC Girls Coaches of the Year (Photo: KABC)

2021 KABC Boys Coaches of the Year (Photo: KABC)

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.