Advertisement

Home based daycare to open in Hazard

New home based daycare
New home based daycare(WYMT)
By Vivica Grayson
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For long as Chassidy Woods can remember, she knew she always wanted to work with kids.

“I have a younger sibling and so I was always like a mommy to him and I have younger nieces and nephews and I guess I’ve always wanted to work with kids in some form,” she said.

While she prepares to open Children’s Cloud Daycare, the pandemic created challenges for the hopeful entrepreneur.

“Our original date was supposed to be open March 1st but you know COVID, everything slowed down. Our supplies and materials didn’t come in, we’re still waiting on paperwork to come in,” she said.

Although home based, Woods says the daycare’s lessons plans will be beneficial.

“You know I want to make sure that parents when they enroll their kids, that they you know we are not just going to be hanging with toys all day,” she said. ‘We’re actually going to be doing activities, to help them with their learning...experiments and really get those building blocks started from kindergarten.”

Woods interest in opening a daycare is to also provide a much needed service in crucial areas.

“Hazard... I think really...we just don’t have any childcare centers that have availability right now and with COVID, you know those numbers got smaller. So I felt you really need it here in our area,” she said.

But Woods looks forward to opening and serving the community.

“I think being able to offer just a different type of learning experience is probably what the main thing I was going for,” she said. “I just want to make sure that you know what I’m doing has an effect on them. That it impacts them some way.”

Woods says the daycare will focus on taking care of children between the ages of one and five, but will offer a few spaces for school age children 12 years of age or younger.

She also graduated May 2020 with a degree in Early Childhood Education and has many certifications like being certified in CPR and First Aid.

Woods says she is hoping to open the daycare in the beginning of April. For more information about the daycare, the business can be found on Facebook at Children’s Cloud Daycare or by email at childrenscloud@outlook.net

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Authorities found Lauren Reesor’s car abandoned in a remote part of Stamping Ground late...
Missing teen found dead in Scott County
Possible meth in the house
Total loss of single-story house after fire; possible meth inside the house
Police car
Police: Perry County man found dead after trying to steal copper lines
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a virtual update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces easing of more nursing home visitation restrictions

Latest News

Dolly Parton receives COVID vaccine
Dolly Parton says she’s waiting for second vaccine dose before visiting Dollywood
Dollywood sign
Dollywood kicks off 2021 season
American Red Cross, other organizations continue to serve hot meals in Breathitt County
American Red Cross, other organizations continue to serve hot meals in Breathitt County
Lawmakers work inside the Kentucky Capitol on Friday, March 12, 2021.
Lawmakers rush to pass legislation as end of session draws near