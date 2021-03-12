Home based daycare to open in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For long as Chassidy Woods can remember, she knew she always wanted to work with kids.

“I have a younger sibling and so I was always like a mommy to him and I have younger nieces and nephews and I guess I’ve always wanted to work with kids in some form,” she said.

While she prepares to open Children’s Cloud Daycare, the pandemic created challenges for the hopeful entrepreneur.

“Our original date was supposed to be open March 1st but you know COVID, everything slowed down. Our supplies and materials didn’t come in, we’re still waiting on paperwork to come in,” she said.

Although home based, Woods says the daycare’s lessons plans will be beneficial.

“You know I want to make sure that parents when they enroll their kids, that they you know we are not just going to be hanging with toys all day,” she said. ‘We’re actually going to be doing activities, to help them with their learning...experiments and really get those building blocks started from kindergarten.”

Woods interest in opening a daycare is to also provide a much needed service in crucial areas.

“Hazard... I think really...we just don’t have any childcare centers that have availability right now and with COVID, you know those numbers got smaller. So I felt you really need it here in our area,” she said.

But Woods looks forward to opening and serving the community.

“I think being able to offer just a different type of learning experience is probably what the main thing I was going for,” she said. “I just want to make sure that you know what I’m doing has an effect on them. That it impacts them some way.”

Woods says the daycare will focus on taking care of children between the ages of one and five, but will offer a few spaces for school age children 12 years of age or younger.

She also graduated May 2020 with a degree in Early Childhood Education and has many certifications like being certified in CPR and First Aid.

Woods says she is hoping to open the daycare in the beginning of April. For more information about the daycare, the business can be found on Facebook at Children’s Cloud Daycare or by email at childrenscloud@outlook.net

