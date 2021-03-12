Have you seen me? Golden Alert issued for Laurel County man

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are searching for a man who went missing on February 20.

Troopers are trying to find Raymond D. Bowling of Owenton. Bowling was last seen at his home on Saturday, February 20 in East Bernstadt around 5 p.m.

Bowling is described as 5′8, white, 195 pounds, with brown hair, and green eyes. He also drives a 2004 Blue Toyota Camry, the registration on the vehicle KY (446-AJA)

If you have any information please call Kentucky State Police Post 11 at 606-879-6622.

