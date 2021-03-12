Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces continued declines in COVID-19 cases Friday

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.(Governor Andy Beshear/Youtube)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear did not hold a COVID-19 news conference on Friday, but updated the commonwealth by news release.

Gov. Beshear announced 963 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the statewide total to 415,091 cases.

228 of Friday’s new cases were children 18 years or younger. 520 Kentuckians remain hospitalized, with 125 in the ICU. 88 patients remain on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate declined on Friday, down to 3.88%.

Gov. Beshear also announced 29 new deaths on Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,950.

“The number of new cases, deaths and the positivity rate all continue to decline,” the governor said. “While this is encouraging, we need to remain committed to the public health measures that have helped Kentucky curb the number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths that would have otherwise occurred.”

4,665,625 tests have been administered in Kentucky so far, with at least 48,606 Kentuckians having recovered from the virus.

KY COVID Info 3/12/21
KY COVID Info 3/12/21(WYMT)

As of Friday, 8 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Authorities found Lauren Reesor’s car abandoned in a remote part of Stamping Ground late...
Missing teen found dead in Scott County
Possible meth in the house
Total loss of single-story house after fire; possible meth inside the house
Police car
Police: Perry County man found dead after trying to steal copper lines
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a virtual update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces easing of more nursing home visitation restrictions

Latest News

New home based daycare to open in Hazard - 6:00 p.m.
New home based daycare to open in Hazard - 6:00 p.m.
National social justice group Until Freedom said they are not backing down on calls for justice...
Until Freedom continues calls for justice, detailing events in Louisville on anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death
Dollywood sign
Dollywood kicks off 2021 season
Lexington doctor says President Biden’s May 1 vaccine goal is possible
WATCH|Lexington doctor says President Biden’s May 1 vaccine goal is possible
Gov. Bill Lee
“We’re open for business” Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee encourages spring breakers to visit state