Gov. Beshear announces continued declines in COVID-19 cases Friday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear did not hold a COVID-19 news conference on Friday, but updated the commonwealth by news release.

Gov. Beshear announced 963 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the statewide total to 415,091 cases.

228 of Friday’s new cases were children 18 years or younger. 520 Kentuckians remain hospitalized, with 125 in the ICU. 88 patients remain on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate declined on Friday, down to 3.88%.

Gov. Beshear also announced 29 new deaths on Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,950.

“The number of new cases, deaths and the positivity rate all continue to decline,” the governor said. “While this is encouraging, we need to remain committed to the public health measures that have helped Kentucky curb the number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths that would have otherwise occurred.”

4,665,625 tests have been administered in Kentucky so far, with at least 48,606 Kentuckians having recovered from the virus.

KY COVID Info 3/12/21 (WYMT)

As of Friday, 8 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

