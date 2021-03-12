Former college basketball player arrested on charges of assault, terroristic threatening

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Friday, around 3 a.m. Williamsburg Police Department responded after police say a man was screaming and yelling with a gun.

Officers say when they arrived there was a physical fight between two men. Police say they recovered a hand gun at the scene.

After police investigated the situation ,they arrested Deng Mayot, 22, of Williamsburg. Mayot was charged with assault terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct and alcohol intoxication.

Mayot was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

Mayot played for both the University of Cumberlands and Kentucky Wesleyan University.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.