Advertisement

Former college basketball player arrested on charges of assault, terroristic threatening

Deng Mayot arrest
Deng Mayot arrest(none)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Friday, around 3 a.m. Williamsburg Police Department responded after police say a man was screaming and yelling with a gun.

Officers say when they arrived there was a physical fight between two men. Police say they recovered a hand gun at the scene.

After police investigated the situation ,they arrested Deng Mayot, 22, of Williamsburg. Mayot was charged with assault terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct and alcohol intoxication.

Mayot was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

Mayot played for both the University of Cumberlands and Kentucky Wesleyan University.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Authorities found Lauren Reesor’s car abandoned in a remote part of Stamping Ground late...
Missing teen found dead in Scott County
Possible meth in the house
Total loss of single-story house after fire; possible meth inside the house
Police car
Police: Perry County man found dead after trying to steal copper lines
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a virtual update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces easing of more nursing home visitation restrictions

Latest News

Raymond D. Bowling
Have you seen me? Golden Alert issued for Laurel County man
Flood health precautions
Taking health precautions during floodwater cleanup
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice speaks during the State of the State Address in the House...
DOJ seeks $3.2M from West Virginia governor’s coal companies
WYMT Regular Rain
Weekend Forecast: Soggy start, temps cool down