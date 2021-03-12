Dollywood kicks off 2021 season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood opens for its 2021 season on Friday.

The park will hold its annual season pass holder event on Friday, March 12. The park will open to the general public on Saturday.

During the park’s 36th season, visitors can expect to see numerous changes to the park after several renovation projects took place during the off-season.

Dollywood’s Lightning Rod roller coaster will reopen after an extensive off-season retracking project. The ride will now feature a hybrid track structure that includes both a wood stack “Topper Track” and a steel “Ibox.”

During this year’s Flower & Food Festival, a Melodies of Spring concert series will take place featuring contemporary Christian artists, Southern gospel groups and other fresh and inspiring acts all appearing inside the Celebrity Theater.

This year, a Festival Dining Day Pass will be available during the Flower & Food Festival. The pass will allow guests to partake in multiple entrees at a number of culinary locations during the springtime event. Among the items available during the festival are lobster rolls, hand-breaded fish and chips, Cuban sandwiches with plantain chips and mango salsa, as well as mini-funnel cakes with Chantilly cream and drizzled lavender honey.

Dollywood will also offer later nighttime hours to allow families to enjoy the park well into the night.

Dollywood has removed two large structures near two of the park’s most-popular dining locations to allow for the addition of two large sitting areas. Guests will find more room to relax and enjoy their meals.

Dollywood’s blacksmith shop will move just across Craftsman’s Valley to its former location adjacent to the Robert F. Thomas Chapel. Work is ongoing at the chapel as well, with a new roof, footings and more occurring to the iconic structure.

