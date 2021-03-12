Dolly Parton says she’s waiting for second vaccine dose before visiting Dollywood

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood kicked off its 36th season Friday during Season Passholder Day, but Dolly Parton was not present for the celebration.

“I wish I could be there for the opening, but the doctors said I need to wait until after I’ve had the second dose of the vaccine. Let’s all be patient. All of this stuff is going to be over soon, and I know it won’t be long until we can be together,” Parton said.

The park will open to the general public on Saturday.

Parton said the Dollywood staff is “doing a great job” getting the park ready for guests.

“What we have is special. It’s a place where folks can come to enjoy those precious moments they will cherish forever,” Parton said. “This season looks bright, and I just know families are going to love making a lot of great memories this year.”

Here’s what’s happening at Dollywood in 2021:

Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival (April 23-7)

A new edition to the Flower and Food Festival in 2021 is the Dining Pass, which allows guests to partake in multiple entrees at a number of culinary locations during the springtime event.

Dollywood’s Summer Celebration (June 25-July 31)

During the Summer Celebration, extended hours will be offered for guests. Dollywood will also introduce a multi-sensory experience that paints the night sky above Dollywood. Hundreds of drones flying above the Smoky Mountains to create 3D animations will make the show happen.

Dollywood’s Harvest Festival (Sept. 24-Oct. 30)

During the Harvest Festival, Dollywood stays open late each evening, giving families more time to enjoy the glow of thousands of carved pumpkins throughout the park. During the day, guests can expect a packed concert schedule, with hundreds of performances across several genres occurring during the festival.

Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas (Nov. 6- Jan. 2, 2022)

Guests will be able to enjoy more than five million holiday lights, festive and warm holiday performances, a traditional Christmas atmosphere, and the comforting tastes of classic holiday-themed food. It is easy to see why it has become a family favorite for so many.

