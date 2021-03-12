Advertisement

Dolly Parton says she’s waiting for second vaccine dose before visiting Dollywood

Dollywood opened to season pass holders on Friday, but Dolly Parton says she won’t visit the park until she receives her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood kicked off its 36th season Friday during Season Passholder Day, but Dolly Parton was not present for the celebration.

“I wish I could be there for the opening, but the doctors said I need to wait until after I’ve had the second dose of the vaccine. Let’s all be patient. All of this stuff is going to be over soon, and I know it won’t be long until we can be together,” Parton said.

The park will open to the general public on Saturday.

Parton said the Dollywood staff is “doing a great job” getting the park ready for guests.

“What we have is special. It’s a place where folks can come to enjoy those precious moments they will cherish forever,” Parton said. “This season looks bright, and I just know families are going to love making a lot of great memories this year.”

Here’s what’s happening at Dollywood in 2021:

Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival (April 23-7)

A new edition to the Flower and Food Festival in 2021 is the Dining Pass, which allows guests to partake in multiple entrees at a number of culinary locations during the springtime event.

Dollywood’s Summer Celebration (June 25-July 31)

During the Summer Celebration, extended hours will be offered for guests. Dollywood will also introduce a multi-sensory experience that paints the night sky above Dollywood. Hundreds of drones flying above the Smoky Mountains to create 3D animations will make the show happen.

Dollywood’s Harvest Festival (Sept. 24-Oct. 30)

During the Harvest Festival, Dollywood stays open late each evening, giving families more time to enjoy the glow of thousands of carved pumpkins throughout the park. During the day, guests can expect a packed concert schedule, with hundreds of performances across several genres occurring during the festival.

Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas (Nov. 6- Jan. 2, 2022)

Guests will be able to enjoy more than five million holiday lights, festive and warm holiday performances, a traditional Christmas atmosphere, and the comforting tastes of classic holiday-themed food. It is easy to see why it has become a family favorite for so many.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Authorities found Lauren Reesor’s car abandoned in a remote part of Stamping Ground late...
Missing teen found dead in Scott County
Possible meth in the house
Total loss of single-story house after fire; possible meth inside the house
Police car
Police: Perry County man found dead after trying to steal copper lines
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a virtual update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces easing of more nursing home visitation restrictions

Latest News

Dollywood sign
Dollywood kicks off 2021 season
American Red Cross, other organizations continue to serve hot meals in Breathitt County
American Red Cross, other organizations continue to serve hot meals in Breathitt County
New home based daycare
Home based daycare to open in Hazard
Lawmakers work inside the Kentucky Capitol on Friday, March 12, 2021.
Lawmakers rush to pass legislation as end of session draws near