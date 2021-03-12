DOJ seeks $3.2M from West Virginia governor’s coal companies
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 2:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking $3.2 million in penalties from Appalachian coal mines owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.
Attorneys for the government say in a new motion filed Thursday that the companies violated a settlement meant to prevent pollution.
The U.S. and several states settled and signed a consent decree with the companies in late 2016 to resolve allegations of Clean Water Act violations.
The violations involved Justice-owned mines in Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.