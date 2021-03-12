Advertisement

Child care issues causing women to leave jobs during the pandemic

Women’s participation in the workforce is at the lowest level it has seen in more than 30 years.
Women’s participation in the workforce is at the lowest level it has seen in more than 30 years.(wsaw)
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/CBS) - The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on many working mothers over the past year.

More than 2 million women have left their jobs over the last year, CBS reported. Women’s participation in the workforce is at the lowest level it has seen in more than 30 years.

Many women listed childcare issues as the reason. Schools across the county have transitioned to remote learning leaving many mothers no choice but to leave their jobs to care for the children, who are now at home more often.

According to CBS News, the National Women’s Law Center revealed women lost almost one million more jobs than men during the pandemic. Working mothers were more likely to have jobs impacted by the pandemic, especially those in education, hospitality and retail.

“We have lost tremendously in this pandemic. That’s been more true for Black women and for Latino women who are more likely to be frontline workers,” said Fatima Goss Graves, president of the National Women’s Law Center.

Experts said there are not enough affordable childcare options and that it will take time for working mothers to recover from the obstacles presented during the pandemic.

