Belfry’s Bol Kuir pulls down second-most rebounds in a game in KHSAA history

East Ridge outlasts Belfry
By Willie Hope
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - Belfry’s Bol Kuir made history on Thursday evening, pulling down 42 rebounds in Belfry’s 78-77 double overtime victory over Lawrence County ahead of the postseason. Kuir’s 42 rebounds are the second-most in a game in KHSAA history, only behind Fredonia’s Sam Milton, who grabbed 48 rebounds on February 21, 1957.

The Belfry junior also passed Wayland legend “King” Kelly Coleman, who had 41 rebounds vs. Maytown in 1956. Kuir also had 25 points and eight blocks vs. the Bulldogs.

