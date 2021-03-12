Belfry’s Bol Kuir pulls down second-most rebounds in a game in KHSAA history

BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - Belfry’s Bol Kuir made history on Thursday evening, pulling down 42 rebounds in Belfry’s 78-77 double overtime victory over Lawrence County ahead of the postseason. Kuir’s 42 rebounds are the second-most in a game in KHSAA history, only behind Fredonia’s Sam Milton, who grabbed 48 rebounds on February 21, 1957.

Bol Kuir HUGE GAME! 25pts, 42rbs, 8blk!



This sets the Belfry all time record for rebounds in a game passing Sam Bakers record.



This also is #2 in the State of Kentucky for rebounds in a game! — Belfry Basketball (@bhsbasketball1) March 12, 2021

The Belfry junior also passed Wayland legend “King” Kelly Coleman, who had 41 rebounds vs. Maytown in 1956. Kuir also had 25 points and eight blocks vs. the Bulldogs.

