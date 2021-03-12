Advertisement

American Red Cross, other organizations continue to serve hot meals in Breathitt County

American Red Cross, other organizations continue to serve hot meals in Breathitt County
American Red Cross, other organizations continue to serve hot meals in Breathitt County(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT is teaming up with our sister station, WKYT, and the American Red Cross for ‘Day of Giving’ to help the American Red Cross reach its financial goal to assist those impacted by recent flooding.

The American Red Cross and the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief are working together to provide hot meals to flood victims.

“We started that on Tuesday and every day we have seen escalating demand for that kitchen,” Regional CEO for the Kentucky American Red Cross Steve Cunanan said.

Cunanan said more than three thousand meals have been given out since Tuesday.

“It breaks your heart because the needs are so great out there,” he added.

Linda Shoemaker stopped by on Friday to pick up 40 meals for people in Lee County.

“Yesterday, we took some hot meals, their face just lit up,” said Linda Shoemaker, CSA at Kentucky River Community Care. ”Smiling when you drop them off a meal, I mean it’s wonderful to see how their face lights up,” she added.

Jennifer Thomas also picked up meals on Friday. She told WYMT she invited friends to stay at her house after they lost everything in the flood.

”I was so blessed, and thank God that we were able to do that for them,” said Thomas.

Thomas said she is reaching out into the community and taking meals to those who cannot make the trip.

“They’re just devastated, and kind of in shock still,’ said Thomas. “So we’ve been trying to kind of take that load off them, make sure they get a hot meal,” she added.

Money raised in during the WYMT, WKYT and the American Red Cross telethon will go towards disaster relief efforts in Eastern Kentucky.

“The Red Cross will stay until the need is no longer there,” said Cunanan. “But the needs are still there right now, people have had a generous heart,” he added.

For more information on how to give, click here:

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Authorities found Lauren Reesor’s car abandoned in a remote part of Stamping Ground late...
Missing teen found dead in Scott County
Possible meth in the house
Total loss of single-story house after fire; possible meth inside the house
Police car
Police: Perry County man found dead after trying to steal copper lines
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a virtual update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces easing of more nursing home visitation restrictions

Latest News

Dolly Parton receives COVID vaccine
Dolly Parton says she’s waiting for second vaccine dose before visiting Dollywood
Dollywood sign
Dollywood kicks off 2021 season
New home based daycare
Home based daycare to open in Hazard
Lawmakers work inside the Kentucky Capitol on Friday, March 12, 2021.
Lawmakers rush to pass legislation as end of session draws near