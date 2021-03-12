American Red Cross, other organizations continue to serve hot meals in Breathitt County

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT is teaming up with our sister station, WKYT, and the American Red Cross for ‘Day of Giving’ to help the American Red Cross reach its financial goal to assist those impacted by recent flooding.

The American Red Cross and the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief are working together to provide hot meals to flood victims.

“We started that on Tuesday and every day we have seen escalating demand for that kitchen,” Regional CEO for the Kentucky American Red Cross Steve Cunanan said.

Cunanan said more than three thousand meals have been given out since Tuesday.

“It breaks your heart because the needs are so great out there,” he added.

Linda Shoemaker stopped by on Friday to pick up 40 meals for people in Lee County.

“Yesterday, we took some hot meals, their face just lit up,” said Linda Shoemaker, CSA at Kentucky River Community Care. ”Smiling when you drop them off a meal, I mean it’s wonderful to see how their face lights up,” she added.

Jennifer Thomas also picked up meals on Friday. She told WYMT she invited friends to stay at her house after they lost everything in the flood.

”I was so blessed, and thank God that we were able to do that for them,” said Thomas.

Thomas said she is reaching out into the community and taking meals to those who cannot make the trip.

“They’re just devastated, and kind of in shock still,’ said Thomas. “So we’ve been trying to kind of take that load off them, make sure they get a hot meal,” she added.

Money raised in during the WYMT, WKYT and the American Red Cross telethon will go towards disaster relief efforts in Eastern Kentucky.

“The Red Cross will stay until the need is no longer there,” said Cunanan. “But the needs are still there right now, people have had a generous heart,” he added.

