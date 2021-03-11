Advertisement

WYMT teams up with American Red Cross for ‘Day of Giving’

By Paige Noel
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On the heels of the Appalachia Rises relief effort, which raised $1.1 million, WKYT and WYMT will join forces for a “Day of Giving” to help the American Red Cross reach its financial goal to assist those impacted by recent flooding.

37 counties have declared a state of emergency and the Red Cross is on the ground helping out.

They have seen 17 shelters open and are feeding more than 2,000 people a day.

They are also providing mental health assistance as people go through these devastating times.

On Friday, March 12 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., we’ll host a Day of Giving. You can click here to donate, or call (855) 999-GIVE.

You can also donate through the mail by completing this donation form and mail to American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, Iowa 50037-0839.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car
Police: Perry County man found dead after trying to steal copper lines
Gavel
8 Tennessee doctors charged in Kentucky drug conspiracy case
Life expectancy in some rural Ky. counties nearly 10 years lower than U.S. average
Police Lights
Human remains found in Lee County
Kentucky state capitol
Federal virus relief expected to send billions to Kentucky

Latest News

Families, businesses in Estill Co. looking forward to flood relief from FEMA
WATCH|Families, businesses in Estill Co. looking forward to flood relief from FEMA
Sen. Rand Paul speaks to WYMT about recent COVID-19 relief bill, restrictions, and flooding 6...
Sen. Rand Paul speaks to WYMT about recent COVID-19 relief bill, restrictions, and flooding 6 p.m.
WYMT teams up with American Red Cross for ‘Day of Giving’
WYMT teams up with American Red Cross for ‘Day of Giving’
Knott County students help locals clean up after flooding
Knott County students help locals clean up after flooding
Madison County farmers donating hay to Lee County farmers
Madison County farmers donating hay to farmers in Lee County after flooding washed out hay supplies