WYMT teams up with American Red Cross for ‘Day of Giving’

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On the heels of the Appalachia Rises relief effort, which raised $1.1 million, WKYT and WYMT will join forces for a “Day of Giving” to help the American Red Cross reach its financial goal to assist those impacted by recent flooding.

37 counties have declared a state of emergency and the Red Cross is on the ground helping out.

They have seen 17 shelters open and are feeding more than 2,000 people a day.

They are also providing mental health assistance as people go through these devastating times.

On Friday, March 12 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., we’ll host a Day of Giving. You can click here to donate, or call (855) 999-GIVE.

You can also donate through the mail by completing this donation form and mail to American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, Iowa 50037-0839.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.