Windy and warm day ahead, rain chances return Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday could be our last mainly dry day for a while, so make sure you get out there and enjoy it.

Today and Tonight

While we start the day much warmer than we did on Wednesday in most areas, some sheltered valleys could still be on the cool side this morning. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for most of the day before the clouds take over this evening. Winds will still be cranking out of the southwest, gusting up to 30 mph at times, so keep that in mind. The added benefit of that though is that our temperatures will climb into the mid to maybe even upper 70s for some later this afternoon. While I think we stay dry during the daylight hours, I cannot rule out a stray shower this evening.

Overnight, the clouds take over and the deeper into the night we get, the better our rain chances are. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 50s.

Extended Forecast

The rain chances pick up with the cold front on Friday, but I still don’t think it will be a complete washout. Scattered chances will be around off and on throughout the day and night, so keep the umbrella and the rain gear handy. Highs will slip into the low to mid 60s for highs and drop into the mid to upper 40s for lows behind the front.

The scattered chances for showers continue into the weekend, but scattered is the key word there. Highs will be a little cooler than we’ve been used to, topping out in the mid to upper 50s both days with lows dropping to around 40.

Another system looks to move in early next week which could bring us some increased rain chances for Monday, but it doesn’t look too impressive right now. Scattered rain chances look to hang around for most of next week.

Don’t forget that daylight saving time begins this Sunday morning! Set those clocks forward one hour before you go to bed Saturday night!

