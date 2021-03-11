Governor Beshear announces more than 1,200 cases of COVID-19 Thursday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,211 cases and 37 new deaths Thursday.

Since the pandemic, at least 414,131 Kentuckians tested positive and 4,921 have died.

The positivity rate increased to 3.95%.

More than 48,500 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

136 are currently in the ICU and 523 are hospitalized.

You can watch the news conference here:

Infogram 3/11/2021 (Infogram)

As of Wednesday, 10 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

