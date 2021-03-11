Governor Beshear announces more than 1,200 cases of COVID-19 Thursday
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,211 cases and 37 new deaths Thursday.
Since the pandemic, at least 414,131 Kentuckians tested positive and 4,921 have died.
The positivity rate increased to 3.95%.
More than 48,500 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
136 are currently in the ICU and 523 are hospitalized.
As of Wednesday, 10 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.
If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.
You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19
