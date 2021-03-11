Advertisement

Vaccine symptoms vs. actual COVID-19 symptoms

Knowing the difference
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Getting your hands on a COVID-19 vaccine can be easier said than done. But your work doesn’t end after they slap the Band-Aid on.

After getting a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, doctors say it’s important to watch out for symptoms.

“It’s still a small percentage that have the side effects,” said Dr. Sherri-Young, director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

Young says the symptoms are typically mild, and they typically don’t last more than a day or two. However, it is possible for people to develop symptoms that mimic the ones connected to COVID-19.

That’s why it’s important to be on the lookout for persistent body aches, fevers, and the loss of taste and smell, Young said.

When symptoms last beyond a few days, doctors say you should get a COVID-19 test. Depending on the vaccine you have, it’s possible that you haven’t built up immunity to the virus yet. It is also possible to be exposed prior to getting a vaccine. If you get the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, it will take two weeks after the last dose for immunity to be achieved. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single dose shot, but you still have to wait two weeks.

Dr. Young says, it is still possible to contract COVID-19 after building immunity. But the chances are small, and the vaccine keeps you from becoming critically ill.

