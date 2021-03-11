Advertisement

Total loss of single-story house after fire; possible meth inside the house

By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:14 AM EST
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A vacant single-story house is demolished after catching fire early Wednesday afternoon.

West Knox Fire Chief Daryl Baker confirmed with WYMT that fire fighters and dispatch could not enter the house because a neighbor told crew members that individuals might have been making meth inside of the house. In such cases, the toxins could have been dangerous for the crew members.

Baker confirmed that it took approximately 45 minutes for crews to stop the flames and another hour for crew members to put out hot spots.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

West Knox Volunteer Fire Department, Ambulance Inc., and Corbin Fire Department were all at the scene.

