Students Rally Around Teacher After Massive Flood Damage: We Are Knott Alone

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Help and support are being seen all over Eastern Kentucky after last week’s severe flood damage. One Knott County teacher, Cathy Conley, shares he gratitude after her students helped her after her house was damaged from the recent flooding.

Members of the football team volunteered to help restore some of the damage left behind.

Conley is appreciative that these students take time of out their busy schedule to help and that they are the definition of #WeAreKnottAlone

