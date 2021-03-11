Advertisement

Stimulus Payment Calculator: Do you qualify for a stimulus payment?

The $1.9 trillion bill provides direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans.
The $1.9 trillion bill provides direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The House has passed a sweeping pandemic relief package over Republican opposition. The bill now goes to President Joe Biden for his signature. The $1.9 trillion bill provides direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans, extends emergency unemployment benefits and boosts spending for COVID-19 vaccines and testing. It also provides billions to states and cities, schools and ailing industries. Democrats say their “American Rescue Plan” will help the country defeat the virus and nurse the economy back to health. Republicans criticize the measure as more expensive than necessary and that it sends money to projects not directly tied to the pandemic.

Use the stimulus calculator below to see if you qualify for the third round of relief.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car
Police: Perry County man found dead after trying to steal copper lines
Gavel
8 Tennessee doctors charged in Kentucky drug conspiracy case
Police Lights
Human remains found in Lee County
Kentucky state capitol
Federal virus relief expected to send billions to Kentucky
School desks (AP Images)
Kentucky Dept. of Education releases new guidance on NTI days

Latest News

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
"Help is on the way": COVID bill heads to Biden's desk
"Help is on the way": COVID bill heads to Biden's desk
President Joe Biden speaks during an event to mark International Women's Day, Monday, March 8,...
Biden boosts US vaccine stockpile as world waits
Sun shines on the U.S. Capitol dome, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Washington.
What’s inside the $1.9T COVID-19 bill passed by Congress
House passes President Biden's $1.9 trillion pandemic plan
House passes President Biden's $1.9 trillion pandemic plan