State house panel meets on unemployment problems

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky lawmakers head more about unemployment problems in a house panel on Thursday. The discussion centered on fraud, such as people being told they were being paid money they hadn’t applied for.

Many of the problems are being blamed on criminals working possibly outside Kentucky or even the United States.

State representative Myron Dossett (R-Pembroke) told the tale of a woman receiving money she hasn’t applied for.

“She checked her mail...found out a checking account was opened in her name,” Rep. Dossett said.

That is just one example of fraud in the unemployment system as lawmakers questioned unemployment insurance officials and others about problems with people not getting paid. Some people are getting paid who aren’t supposed to be, or even receiving notice that they’re getting money they didn’t apply for. State officials point to the dark web and criminals getting information to steal money,

“We know they work to hack information and gain other systems. Not just when you’re asking about a Kentucky system but across all systems,” said Buddy Hoskinson from the Office of Unemployment Insurance.

The director of the unemployment office says they are still working through 67,000 unresolved claims but have paid out more than $6 billion in benefits.

Hoskinson also added that more career centers intended to offer more in-person help are supposed to open next month.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.