Advertisement

Slender Man attacker says she has reached treatment limits

FILE - Anissa Weier, 15, listens as former teachers testify during her trial in Waukesha County...
FILE - Anissa Weier, 15, listens as former teachers testify during her trial in Waukesha County Court, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Waukesha, Wisconsin.(Rick Wood /Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman convicted of stabbing a classmate to please internet horror character Slender Man seven years ago says she deserves to be released from a mental health facility because she’s reached the limits of treatment.

Anissa Weier has asked Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren to release her from the Winnebago Mental Health Institute.

She submitted a letter to Bohren on Wednesday saying that she’s forgiven herself for the attack, she won’t let herself be used as a weapon again and she’s exhausted Winnebago’s resources.

Bohren set a hearing on her request for June 11. Weier and Morgan Geyser attacked Payton Leutner in 2014 in hopes of becoming Slender Man’s servants. All three girls were 12 years old at the time.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car
Police: Perry County man found dead after trying to steal copper lines
Gavel
8 Tennessee doctors charged in Kentucky drug conspiracy case
Police Lights
Human remains found in Lee County
Kentucky state capitol
Federal virus relief expected to send billions to Kentucky
School desks (AP Images)
Kentucky Dept. of Education releases new guidance on NTI days

Latest News

Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton to cohost 56th ACM Awards
The Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints
Church of the Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints provide flood relief supplies for Owsley County, surrounding community
Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis officer, faces trial for the death of George Floyd in 2020.
Judge OKs 3rd-degree murder charge for ex-cop in Floyd death
The sun shines on the U.S. Capitol dome, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Washington.
House renews push to expand background checks