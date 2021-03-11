Advertisement

Senate panel revises bill creating open-records restrictions

Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP...
Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have made changes to a bill denounced by many media outlets as an attempt to weaken the open records law.

Open government advocate Amye Bensenhaver says the changes are improvements. But she says the bill still has problems.

A Senate committee advanced the measure Wednesday.

The panel loosened residency requirements needed to make records requests.

Another change allows continued access to Kentucky records by out-of-state media organizations. But other sections remain unchanged.

It still gives lawmakers the ability to deny requests for legislative records without risk of a court appeal.

That essentially gives the legislature the last word.

