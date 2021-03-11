Paintsville’s Hunter Ousley named MaxPreps Small School All-American

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Paintsville senior Hunter Ousley earned All-American honors from MaxPreps. Ousley was named a second team MaxPreps Small School All-American.

Ousley was an integral part of Paintsville’s offensive line that helped the Tigers to 257 rushing yards per game, which is a top 25 mark in the state. Ousley was also a force on the defensive end with 65 tackles.

