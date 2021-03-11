Advertisement

Opening day arrives for Lexington’s new entertainment complex

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The opening date for the new LexLive entertainment complex in downtown Lexington has arrived.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the 90,000 square foot facility on Thursday, March 11, at 10 a.m. and they’ll open to the public later in the day at 3 p.m.

PREVIOUS: New Lexington entertainment complex targets March opening; hiring for 150 jobs

LexLive is owned by the California-based company Krikorian Premiere Theatres.

“The grand opening of LexLive brings an elevated level of excitement to the evolution of our entertainment and dining offerings in Lexington. We are excited to see this project become a reality. It has been a true community effort that will establish a new gathering spot for our new Lexington neighbors,” said George Krikorian, President of Krikorian Premiere Theatres.

So, what’s inside? Lots of games, bowling, two restaurants, three bars and ten movie theaters, one of which is home to the largest screen in the state. In terms of prices, we’re hearing a movie ticket costs around $12 for an adult, and to bowl is around $6 per adult.

Due to CDC guidelines, the facility will open at 60 percent capacity which means about 1,400 people can in here at a time.

LexLive is located at 301 S. Broadway, right across from Rupp Arena. Parking is available in the six-level secure parking garage adjacent to the venue.

LexLive will employ more than 200 employees. In February, they held a job fair to immediately hire for around 150 of those positions.

Caption

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car
Police: Perry County man found dead after trying to steal copper lines
Gavel
8 Tennessee doctors charged in Kentucky drug conspiracy case
Life expectancy in some rural Ky. counties nearly 10 years lower than U.S. average
Police Lights
Human remains found in Lee County
Kentucky state capitol
Federal virus relief expected to send billions to Kentucky

Latest News

Disaster Relief
‘Live with love’: Magoffin County church offers flood relief- 4:30 p.m.
Cleaning Bucket
‘Live with love’: Magoffin County church offers flood relief- 6 p.m.
Church members and volunteers gathered Thursday to hand out supplies to people in need after...
‘Live with love’: Magoffin County church offers flood relief
#WeareKnottAlone
Students Rally Around Teacher After Massive Flood Damage: We Are Knott Alone
New UV-C light technology at Knox County Detention Center - 6:00 p.m.
New UV-C light technology at Knox County Detention Center - 6:00 p.m.