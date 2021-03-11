Opening day arrives for Lexington’s new entertainment complex

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The opening date for the new LexLive entertainment complex in downtown Lexington has arrived.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the 90,000 square foot facility on Thursday, March 11, at 10 a.m. and they’ll open to the public later in the day at 3 p.m.

LexLive is owned by the California-based company Krikorian Premiere Theatres.

“The grand opening of LexLive brings an elevated level of excitement to the evolution of our entertainment and dining offerings in Lexington. We are excited to see this project become a reality. It has been a true community effort that will establish a new gathering spot for our new Lexington neighbors,” said George Krikorian, President of Krikorian Premiere Theatres.

So, what’s inside? Lots of games, bowling, two restaurants, three bars and ten movie theaters, one of which is home to the largest screen in the state. In terms of prices, we’re hearing a movie ticket costs around $12 for an adult, and to bowl is around $6 per adult.

Due to CDC guidelines, the facility will open at 60 percent capacity which means about 1,400 people can in here at a time.

LexLive is located at 301 S. Broadway, right across from Rupp Arena. Parking is available in the six-level secure parking garage adjacent to the venue.

LexLive will employ more than 200 employees. In February, they held a job fair to immediately hire for around 150 of those positions.

