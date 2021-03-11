New business opens in Pikeville Saturday

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, March 20 The Gaming Co. will open in Pikeville.

The Gaming Co. is a locally owned toy, game, card, comic, and hobby shop.

The store will be located in the Weddington Plaza Shopping Center in Coal Run Village at 4163 North Mayo Trail.

The business started as an online store. Now they have two locations one in South Williamson and now Coal Run Village in Pikeville.

The co-owners of the store are Shawn Reynolds, Adam Sellner, and it is managed by Nathan Varney.

