Mississippi State knocks Kentucky out of the SEC Tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s season is over, as Mississippi State has knocked the Cats out of the SEC Tournament with a 74-73 win. The loss caps off a season full of struggles for Kentucky.

Kentucky went on an 18-4 run to take a five-point lead, but the Bulldogs went on a 5-0 run to take a 72-71 lead. Olivier Sarr’s lay in with 1:18 to go gave Kentucky the lead, but Iverson Molinar’s two free throws with seven seconds left gave Mississippi State a 74-73 lead. Dontaie Allen’s last second three went begging to give the Bulldogs the win.

This is the first time Kentucky hasn’t made it to the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

Dontaie Allen led a second half Kentucky comeback to help the Cats cut the lead. Allen had 20 second half points with five second half threes. Overall, Allen went 8/15 from the field and 6/13 from three. Davion Mintz had 16 points for Kentucky, going 6/10 from the field with four triples. Sarr (14 points) and Keion Brooks, Jr. (10 points) were the other Wildcats in double figures.

Mississippi State dominated the first half from the 11:27 mark on. The Bulldogs outscored Kentucky, 31-19 and scoring 36 of their 44 first half points in the paint. Mississippi State shot 58% in the first half.

Abdul Ado and Tolu Smith controlled the paint in the first half. Ado had 12 points on perfect 6/6 shooting, while Smith racked up 11 points and seven rebounds. Molinar was the star down the stretch for the Bulldogs. He ended with 21 points on 8/10 shooting.

With the loss, Kentucky’s season comes to an end, unless the Cats receive an invite to the NIT. The Wildcats end the season at 9-16.

