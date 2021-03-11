Missing teen found dead in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The body of a missing teenager has been found in Scott County.

BREAKING-Just spoke with Sgt. Hart with Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office. They found Reesor’s body in this area, not far from her car just after 1 today. The Scott Co. Sheriff’s & Coroner’s Office will handle death investigation. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/yYOI9k0rJZ — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) March 11, 2021

According to the sheriff’s office, Lauren Reesor left her sister’s Louisville area home Tuesday to go to EKU. Police report that she called her mother on that drive. They said she told her mom she planned on stopping to get groceries and gas.

That was the last time they heard from her.

“In a situation like this, when people go missing, it’s either foul play, someone’s had a medical issue or they’re wanting to get away, depression or possibly suicide. In this case, we’re looking at no foul play or medical situation,” said Sgt. Eddie Hart with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found Lauren’s car abandoned in a remote part of Stamping Ground, a rural and wooded part of Scott County, late Tuesday night. The sheriff’s office says there was nothing suspicious about the car when they got to it.

Authorities went back out Thursday to search the area again where Lauren’s car was found. They say Lauren’s body was found not far away.

“Her body was located on a hillside about 150 yards past where her vehicle was, but it was underneath a very heavy canopy of briars and downed tree limbs,” said Sgt. Hart.

Sgt. Hart says the heavily wooded, remote area combined with Thursday’s rain complicated the search.

“We have several hundred square miles of acreage behind us and we had a lot of people out here, but in this situation, where her body was located was actually under more of a heavy canopy of downed tree limbs, there’s a lot of rock and stone walls,” Hart said.

Sgt. Hart says he expects to know the cause of death within the next 24 to 48 hours following the autopsy.

