Advertisement

Matthew McConaughey considering running for governor of Texas

Matthew McConaughey said he’s considering running for governor of Texas.
Matthew McConaughey said he’s considering running for governor of Texas.(Source: KEYE via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been in the news a lot lately.

He’s up for reelection next year, and he could be facing some A-list competition if actor Matthew McConaughey follows up on hints that he may decide to run for governor of the Lone Star State.

He said he’s seriously considering it.

On a recent episode of Crime Stoppers of Houston’s “The Balanced Voice” podcast, McConaughey said it’s a real consideration.

Back in November, the Texas native said during an interview that the decision to run would really be up to the people of Texas.

He added that “politics seems to be a broken business to me right now,” and that “when politics redefines its purpose” he could become much more interested in running.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car
Police: Perry County man found dead after trying to steal copper lines
Gavel
8 Tennessee doctors charged in Kentucky drug conspiracy case
Police Lights
Human remains found in Lee County
Kentucky state capitol
Federal virus relief expected to send billions to Kentucky
Life expectancy in some rural Ky. counties nearly 10 years lower than U.S. average

Latest News

Ribbon Cutting ceremony in Pikeville for the Gaming Co.
New business opens in Pikeville Saturday
Barbourville councilman and pharmacist Calvin Manis pleads guilty in federal court for his role...
Barbourville councilman pleads guilty in prescription drug scheme
White House says stimulus checks will begin hitting bank accounts this weekend
White House says stimulus checks will begin hitting bank accounts this weekend
WYMT Regular Rain
Cold front brings rain, cooler temperatures to the mountains
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon