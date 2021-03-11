‘It’s heartbreaking’: Paintsville Veterans’ Referral Center pushes past flooding

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - When floodwaters poured into the region last week, many buildings in Paintsville were hit hard. One of those buildings, the Veterans’ Referral Center, lost a lot of equipment as more than four feet of water seeped into the building on Euclid Avenue.

“I really didn’t want to come in,” said Roger Bo Belcher, who was the first to crack the door open last Wednesday as the waters receded.

Belcher, Veterans Service Officer at the center, said the flooding destroyed paperwork, memorabilia, and more.

“Well, everything we’ve done over the years,” he said. “If you didn’t take it out or here it was destroyed. And it’s heartbreaking.”

Some of those items, including old uniforms and photographs displayed in the center, were a big hit.

“It feels bad,” said Director and Service Officer Doug Murphy. “You know, stuff you can’t replace.”

But, he said, the community has poured out in support to help replace the things they can. From the equipment used to help veterans apply for their benefits to the furniture used as people meet in the building.

“We don’t get any government money, we don’t get any organizational money,” Murphy said. “Everything that we get comes directly from charitable contributions. So, it’s a get by to get by. You know, from month to month, year to year.”

On Wednesday, Center Coordinator Stephanie Rodriguez presented the veterans with a $3,000 check from the donations received so far, helping them get the groundwork ready.

“Everybody just stepped up,” said Belcher. “I think this is one of the greatest communities in the state of Kentucky.”

The center continues to operate, using the resources that it still has on-hand. Those involved said keeping the veteran outreach available is important, regardless of the setbacks.

According to the volunteers, the center serves as more than a veterans meeting space. A youth group uses the facility and several programs are available to give veterans and their families hands-on recreational opportunities like mechanics and gardening.

Donations are still being accepted at the facility and through an online fundraiser.

