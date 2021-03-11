Former WYMT sports director selected as CrossFit Games host

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For seven years, Derek Forrest played a big role in the WYMT sports department, and now he is on an international stage with CrossFit.

“I always went to Hazard with the goal of, I’m just coming here to work hard,” said Forrest.

After he left WYMT, his television career took him to Louisville, Cincinnati, and currently he is a sports anchor and reporter in Cleveland.

“I’ve always been lucky enough to kind of be able to get what I want in terms of my career but I also don’t take that for granted,” he said.

Forrest was recently selected to be the newest member of the CrossFit Media team. Forrest is hosting the CrossFit Open announcements which began March 11.

“I think after it’s done and I get to watch it again, like I get to watch it back, that’s when it will be like that’s me out there. That’s super cool,” said Forrest.

Forrest is one of the live field reporters on the floor of the competition along side another reporter. The games draw hundreds of thousands of participants and millions of viewers.

“It’s weird because I’ve been doing television for 18 years so I should be used to that but no it’s going to be super exciting,” Forrest said.

Forrest, a former athlete, told WYMT he started watching CrossFit videos in 2014 and started doing the workouts in 2017 when he got tired of his usual gym workouts.

“It kept me on my toes so that’s when I got into it,” said Forrest.

He watched the annual CrossFit Games each year and was drawn to the competitive nature of the event. He said it is his dream to be a part of CrossFit.

“I never thought I would have this opportunity to even step in the building, let alone be on camera with the people that I’ve watched for the last seven years,” said Forrest. “Being a part of the community in a bigger way and representing the average Joe’s who do CrossFit.”

Forrest says being a part of the CrossFit community reminds him of his time in Eastern Kentucky. He says he still stays in contact with several coaches and players in the region.

“That’s probably the biggest thing I miss about being in Hazard is you don’t really have that community feel as much now covering pro sports than I did when I was in Hazard covering the high school stuff,” said Forrest.

Forrest will be live at the CrossFit Games Thursday March 11, 18 and 25 at 7:30 p.m.

