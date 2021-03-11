Advertisement

Firefighters battle large brush fire in Rockcastle County

The Mount Vernon Fire Dept. says it happened on Sands Springs Rd., near the intersection of School House Hill Rd.(Mount Vernon Fire Dept.)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Firefighters in Rockcastle County responded to a large brush Wednesday.

The Mount Vernon Fire Dept. says it happened on Sands Springs Rd., near the intersection of School House Hill Rd. They say the brush fire was out of control and had engulfed multiple vehicles and an outbuilding when they arrived at the scene.

Crews from several departments were called in to help.

Fire officials say they were able to save two other vehicles and a home that the fire had not yet reached.

In total, the fire consumed five vehicles, a motorcycle, a storage building and about one and half acres of brush and wooded area.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

