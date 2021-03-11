Fire destroys one of few remaining covered bridges in Kentucky

SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (AP) - Officials say one of Kentucky’s few remaining covered bridges has been destroyed in a blaze.

News outlets cited a statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in reporting that the 150-year-old Mt. Zion Covered Bridge caught fire Tuesday night.

The Kentucky Tourism website says it was one of 13 covered bridges remaining in the state.

The 246-foot-long bridge was built in 1871 and was the longest multi-span covered bridge in Kentucky.

Sheriff Jerry Pinkston says the bridge was a historical landmark and many in the community are sad over losing it.

Officials are trying to determine the cause of the blaze.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.