Fire destroys one of few remaining covered bridges in Kentucky

The 150-year-old Mt. Zion Covered Bridge in Washington County, Ky. was destroyed by fire late...
The 150-year-old Mt. Zion Covered Bridge in Washington County, Ky. was destroyed by fire late on March 9, 2021.(Washington County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (AP) - Officials say one of Kentucky’s few remaining covered bridges has been destroyed in a blaze.

News outlets cited a statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in reporting that the 150-year-old Mt. Zion Covered Bridge caught fire Tuesday night.

The Kentucky Tourism website says it was one of 13 covered bridges remaining in the state.

The 246-foot-long bridge was built in 1871 and was the longest multi-span covered bridge in Kentucky.

Sheriff Jerry Pinkston says the bridge was a historical landmark and many in the community are sad over losing it.

Officials are trying to determine the cause of the blaze.

