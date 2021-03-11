Advertisement

Duke men’s basketball team withdraws from ACC Tournament after positive COVID-19 test in program

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski watches the action during the second half of an NCAA college...
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski watches the action during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(Gerry Broome | AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Duke men’s basketball team has pulled out of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament after positive COVID-19 test in program.

The positive case has resulted in quarantining and contact tracing.

The announcement comes just hours before the Blue Devils were scheduled to play Florida State in the ACC quarterfinals on Thursday. The ACC has announced that game has been canceled.

Duke had won its first two tournament games, but is just 13-11 overall and 9-9 in ACC games. The Blue Devils’ streak of 24 consecutive NCAA Tournaments is in jeopardy.

The Seminoles advanced to the ACC Tournament semifinals to play the winner of the North Carolina-Virginia Tech game.

