Cold front brings rain, cooler temperatures to the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A cold front will move in tonight bringing showers to the mountains Friday and cooler air this weekend.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We’ve seen those breezy conditions throughout the day as a cold front is inching closer to the mountains. Showers look to increase throughout the overnight hours with temperatures dropping into the mid-50s.

Friday morning could be soggy at times especially for that morning commute. Highs will only get into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Showers will become more scattered throughout the day and night with overnight lows dropping into the lower 40s.

The Weekend

This weekend looks gloomy but not too rainy. Scattered showers are possible both days with those mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s both days with overnight lows in the lower 40s.

Most of the showers on Saturday will stay along the Kentucky/Tennessee border. On Sunday, there is a better chance of seeing scattered showers throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

Extended Forecast

Another system arrives Monday bringing more rain to the mountains. Highs will get back into the lower 60s with overnight lows near 50.

We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds Tuesday and Wednesday with a chance for a few showers. Models are disagreeing on the timing and when we will see more rain next week. We’ll continue to keep an eye on it.

Basically from now through Monday models show about 1-1.5″ of rain. Flooding is not a concern.

